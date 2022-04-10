Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Protesters gather outside Texas jail after reported abortion arrest

A small group of protesters gathered Saturday outside a sheriff's office in southwestern Texas where a 26-year-old woman was reportedly charged with murder after performing what they said was a "self-induced abortion." Lizelle Herrera was arrested on Thursday by the Starr County Sheriff's Office with bond set at $500,000, according to Valley Central.com.

Alabama governor signs law criminalizing some trans youth care

Alabama's Republican governor on Friday signed into law a bill passed by the legislature just a day earlier that would criminalize gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth. The measure makes it a felony punishable with up to 10 years in prison to provide medical care including hormone treatment, puberty blockers and surgery to help align physical characteristics to the gender identity of a minor.

Trump Jr. texted Meadows after 2020 election to press Trump second term -CNN

Donald Trump Jr. texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows two days after the 2020 presidential election to outline ways to keep his father in office, CNN reported, citing a review of the message turned over to congressional investigators. The text from then-President Donald Trump's eldest son was sent Nov. 5, 2020, as votes in several states were still being tallied, and laid out ideas to subvert the Electoral College process to ensure a second term for Trump, CNN said on Friday.

Jury acquits two men in Michigan governor kidnapping case, deadlocks on two others

A federal jury on Friday acquitted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and the judge overseeing the case declared a mistrial for two other men after jurors could not come to a verdict for them. The men were charged in a plot prosecutors say had been inspired by their fierce opposition to pandemic-related restrictions that Whitmer's office imposed, and faced charges including conspiracy to kidnap and use a weapon of mass destruction.

U.S. judge weighs detention for two men accused of impersonating security agents

A judge said on Friday that he needs more information before he can determine whether to jail two men who are accused of impersonating U.S. law enforcement agents and supplying Secret Service personnel with gifts, including rent-free apartments. "This is a complicated case. I've never seen one quite like it," said Magistrate Judge Michael Harvey in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Idaho's top court temporarily blocks six-week abortion ban

Idaho's top court on Friday temporarily blocked a recently enacted six-week abortion ban from taking effect which is modeled on a Texas law that allows private citizens to sue abortion providers. The Idaho Supreme Court in a two-page order https://tmsnrt.rs/3upiqzO prevented the law from being implemented until the court could hear a challenge by Planned Parenthood seeking to invalidate the measure, which was to take effect on April 22.

Trump endorses celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz for U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is endorsing celebrity surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running as a Republican in a closely watched U.S. Senate contest in Pennsylvania. "Dr. Oz is smart, tough, and will never let you down, therefore, he has my Complete and Total Endorsement," Trump said in a statement.

New York AG seeks to compel real estate firm to comply with Trump probe subpoenas

New York state's attorney general is seeking to compel real estate company Cushman & Wakefield to comply with subpoenas in connection with its civil probe into the Trump Organization, according to court filings on Friday. Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump's business practices for three-and-a-half years, with a focus on whether his company misstated the values of its real estate properties to obtain favorable loans and tax deductions.

'We've made it': historic Supreme Court pick Jackson lauded at White House

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday celebrated her historic confirmation as the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court with a declaration that "anything is possible" in America and a reference to fulfilling the dreams of slaves. Jackson, a federal appellate judge, was confirmed to the lifetime post by the Senate on Thursday on a 53-47 vote in a milestone for the United States and a political victory for Democratic President Joe Biden, who nominated her in February. Jackson, 51, will replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, later in the year on the liberal bloc of a court with a 6-3 conservative majority.

Commercial border crossings in El Paso slow to snail's pace after Texas steps up security

Hundreds of commercial trucks waited in an hours-long line on Saturday to cross the border from the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez into El Paso after Texas Governor Gregg Abbott ordered state troopers to step up inspections of north-bound vehicles. "I've been here since 3 p.m. yesterday, I still haven't been able to cross," Mexican truck driver José Alberto Marin said as he waited to reach the port of entry.

