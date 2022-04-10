French election turnout at 65% at 1500 GMT, down on 2017 - official data

Turnout figures for the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday showed a 65.0% participation rate by 5 p.m. (1500 GMT), the interior ministry said, below the 69.4% recorded at the same time in 2017.

Voting started at 8 a.m. and will end at 8 p.m., when first projections of results are expected.

