French election turnout at 65% at 1500 GMT, down on 2017 - official data
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-04-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 20:38 IST
- Country:
- France
Turnout figures for the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday showed a 65.0% participation rate by 5 p.m. (1500 GMT), the interior ministry said, below the 69.4% recorded at the same time in 2017.
Voting started at 8 a.m. and will end at 8 p.m., when first projections of results are expected.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- interior ministry
Advertisement