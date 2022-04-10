Left Menu

French election turnout at 65% at 1500 GMT, down on 2017 - official data

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-04-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 20:38 IST
French election turnout at 65% at 1500 GMT, down on 2017 - official data
  • Country:
  • France

Turnout figures for the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday showed a 65.0% participation rate by 5 p.m. (1500 GMT), the interior ministry said, below the 69.4% recorded at the same time in 2017.

Voting started at 8 a.m. and will end at 8 p.m., when first projections of results are expected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
3
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022