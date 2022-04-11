Left Menu

Far-right leader Le Pen says will unite divided France if elected

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Sunday she would heal France's divisions if she is elected president in a runoff vote against Emmanuel Macron on April 24.

"I intend without waiting to sew back up the tears that a torn-apart France suffers from which now power has been able to do until now," Le Pen told supporters shortly after she qualified for the runoff against Macron in a first round of voting.

