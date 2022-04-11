France's largest labour union calls for voting Macron in second round of presidential election

France's largest labour union, the CFDT, on Sunday called on its members to vote for President Emmanuel Macron in the second round of presidential election, in order to make sure far-right candidate Marine Le Pen does not become president.

"This call is neither an endorsement of the outgoing president's record nor an endorsement of his programme", the CFDT said in a statement.

