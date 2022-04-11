Mexican president gets estimated 90% support in recall vote -electoral body

At least 90% of Mexicans taking part in President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's recall referendum on Sunday voted for him to stay in office, according to a preliminary estimate published by the National Electoral Institute (INE).

The INE forecast between 90.3% and 91.9% of voters supported Lopez Obrador staying in office. Turnout in the vote was predicted to be between 17% and 18.2%, INE said, a figure far below the 40% threshold required to make the result binding.

