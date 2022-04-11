Left Menu

Union Minister terms Opposition hypocritical for calling BJP 'communal'

Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve on Monday lashed out at the Opposition for calling the BJP "communal" and said that the same parties forge an alliance with the saffron party to come to power, but call them communal as soon as they lose power.

ANI | Jalna (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-04-2022 15:45 IST
MoS for Railway Raosaheb Patil Danve. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve on Monday lashed out at the Opposition for calling the BJP "communal" and said that the same parties forge an alliance with the saffron party to come to power, but call them communal as soon as they lose power. Speaking to ANI over the phone, Danve said, "Look at the people who call us communal, Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee, and Farooq Abdullah. If we are communal, how was his son a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government? How was Mamata a part of our government earlier?"

He further said, "Why did Mayawati become a chief minister with our support? Which party of the country has not come to power with the BJP? They come with us to gain power but call us communal as they lose power. We are a nationalist party. Sharad Pawar also came to power with our support." The Minister said that the Opposition put the allegation of the BJP being communal whenever the party moves on its agenda of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.

"Our agenda is Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas. Whenever we move on our path, they put the same allegation against us that we are communal," he said. Earlier on Sunday, Sharad Pawar had called for the parties opposing the "communal forces" in the country to come together.

"Centre is not cooperating with the state governments. The way there are differences, all the parties need to come together. There is a need to put a hold on the communal situation being created," Pawar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

