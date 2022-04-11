Sri Lanka's ruling coalition members propose interim govt, new prime minister
A leader from Sri Lanka's ruling coalition said on Monday that three members of the alliance had proposed forming an interim government, a week after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa called for a unity administration amid unrest and a severe economic crisis. We have to reverse shortages and stabilise the economy," Gammanpila said.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
A leader from Sri Lanka's ruling coalition said on Monday that three members of the alliance had proposed forming an interim government, a week after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa called for a unity administration amid unrest and a severe economic crisis. "The main proposal is to have an all-party committee to make key decisions and the appointment of a new prime minister and limited Cabinet," said Udaya Gammanpila, chief of the Jathika Hela Urumaya party.
Rajapaksa's elder brother, Mahinda, currently serves as prime minister. "We want this before a new election. We have to reverse shortages and stabilise the economy," Gammanpila said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cabinet
- Gammanpila
- Sri Lanka's
- Mahinda
- Udaya Gammanpila
- Gotabaya Rajapaksa
ALSO READ
Mukesh Sahani sacked from Nitish Kumar cabinet
Nitish Kumar recommends Governor to remove Mukesh Sahani from Bihar Cabinet
Vikassheel Insaaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani sacked from Nitish Kumar cabinet: Sources.
Decision on 3 Goa cabinet berths in couple of months: State BJP chief
Wife makes space for husband in Pramod Sawant-led Goa Cabinet