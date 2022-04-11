Use of 'bhagwa' to win votes is an insult to seers: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel targets BJP

Accusing the BJP of using religion for political gains, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said the use of 'bhagwa' (saffron colour) to win votes is an ''insult'' to seers and also alleged that the party's thinking and principles are similar to that of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

Baghel said his Congress party has always worked to unite people and alleged that it is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has used the name of Lord Ram to divide people.

The Congress seems to be seeking to beat the BJP at its Hindutva game in Chhattisgarh which will go to assembly polls next year.

On Sunday, the chief minister inaugurated the revamped Shivrinarayan temple as part of the state government's ambitious Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit that is being developed to ''preserve the memories of the exile period of Lord Ram''.

''Before 1975, the RSS never talked about Ram Mandir. When they realised that they can get votes by raking up the name of Ram, they used it. Now, they have become big Ram devotees. Congress has always worked to unite people.

''But the BJP has used Ram's name to divide people. The saffron colour is the symbol of supreme sacrifice. Bhagwa is adopted by those who make supreme sacrifice. They (BJP) are using bhagwa to win votes. It is an insult to seers. BJP wants to embrace freedom fighters but not their teachings and ideals,'' Baghel told PTI in an interview.

The Congress has always worked for the development and growth of Indian tradition, he said, alleging that the BJP's thinking and principles are similar to that of dictators Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini. ''They are influenced by Mussolini,'' he alleged.

Targeting the RSS, the ideological mentor of BJP, the Congress leader said, ''It is not our tradition to wear half pants and black cap and play drums. BS Moonje met Mussolini and brought his thinking here. Nehru did not meet Mussolini despite the latter's requests.'' Baghel went on to allege that the RSS brought ''aggressive Hindutva'' here, saying that it believes in ''destroying everyone whose thinking does not match theirs''.

''The Communists' and our thinking do not match, we move forward by taking Indian tradition forward,'' the chief minister also said.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress had won 68 seats in the 90-member Assembly while the BJP secured 15 seats.

