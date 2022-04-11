Left Menu

Pakistan PM-elect Sharif says country heading for historical budget, trade deficits

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 18:27 IST
Pakistan PM-elect Sharif says country heading for historical budget, trade deficits
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's prime minister-elect Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the country was on the way to posting the largest budget deficit in its history as well as historical trade and current account deficits.

Sharif, in his speech after winning a parliamentary vote to elect a new prime minister, said that the outgoing government of Imran Khan had mismanaged the economy, and his new government was faced with a huge challenge to bring it back on track.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
3
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022