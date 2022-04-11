Left Menu

Mexican president wins 92% support in recall election; turnout near 18% - electoral institute

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-04-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 18:27 IST
Mexican president wins 92% support in recall election; turnout near 18% - electoral institute
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Nearly 92% of voters backed Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to stay in office in a recall election, results from Mexico's electoral institute showed on Monday.

With over 99% of votes counted, the electoral institute said turnout in the Sunday vote was close to 18%, well below a threshold of 40% for it to be binding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
3
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022