Mexican president wins 92% support in recall election; turnout near 18% - electoral institute

Nearly 92% of voters backed Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to stay in office in a recall election, results from Mexico's electoral institute showed on Monday.

With over 99% of votes counted, the electoral institute said turnout in the Sunday vote was close to 18%, well below a threshold of 40% for it to be binding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)