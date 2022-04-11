Left Menu

ED questions Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge in National Herald corruption case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday in connection with the National Herald corruption case, said sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 19:10 IST
ED questions Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge in National Herald corruption case
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge seen arriving at ED office (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday in connection with the National Herald corruption case, said sources. Kharge was summoned to appear before the federal agency with regard to the probe in the money laundering case, they said.

The National Herald corruption case is linked to the Congress. The National Herald case was filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy had filed the case in 2012 accusing Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. He had stated that the Congress party granted an interest-free loan of Rs 90.25 crores to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper. It is alleged that the loan was not repaid. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
3
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022