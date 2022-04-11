US President Biden says looking forward to virtual meeting with PM Modi
US President Joe Biden on Monday said that he was looking forward to a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further deepen ties with India.
It is the first of its kind interaction between the two leaders that would coincide with the maiden India-US 2+2 dialogue under the Biden administration.
“This morning, I’m meeting virtually with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. I look forward to further deepening ties between our governments, economies, and people,” Biden said in a tweet.
On Sunday, the White House said that President Biden and Prime Minister Modi would meet virtually on Monday.
The two leaders will discuss cooperation on a range of issues, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
