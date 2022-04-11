India desires peace in region free of terror: Modi after Shehbaz becomes Pak PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan and said India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that ''we can focus on our development challenges''.

''Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan,'' Modi tweeted.

''India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,'' the prime minister said.

Modi was amongst the first ones to wish Sharif after he was sworn-in as the prime minister of Pakistan.

His swearing-in brought to an end the political uncertainty that had gripped the country since a no-confidence motion was introduced against his predecessor Imran Khan on March 8. Earlier, the Pakistan Parliament elected unopposed Shehbaz who was the only candidate left in the race after former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party will boycott the voting and staged a walkout.

Soon after he was elected as Pakistan's Prime Minister, Sharif in his inaugural speech raised the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and alleged that the people in the Valley were bleeding and Pakistan will provide them with ''diplomatic and moral support'' besides raising the matter at every international fora.

The 70-year-old leader, who replaced Imran Khan after a high voltage political tussle, said he wanted good relations with India, but it cannot be achieved without the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

