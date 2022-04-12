Left Menu

All options on table if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine - UK minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-04-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 11:54 IST
James Heappey Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

All options would be on the table in response to any use of chemical weapons in Ukraine by Russia, British armed forces minister James Heappey said on Tuesday. British foreign minister Liz Truss on Monday said Britain was working with its partners to verify the details of reports Russian forces may have used chemical agents in an attack on Mariupol.

"There are some things that are beyond the pale, and the use of chemical weapons will get a response and all options are on the table for what that response could be," Heappey told Sky News.

