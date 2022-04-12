Left Menu

West Bengal: Polling underway for bypolls in Asansol, Ballygunge

Polling is underway for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge Assembly byelections in West Bengal on Tuesday.

ANI | Ballygunge (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-04-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 12:23 IST
West Bengal: Polling underway for bypolls in Asansol, Ballygunge
Polling underway for bypoll to Ballygunge Assembly constituency. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Polling is underway for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge Assembly byelections in West Bengal on Tuesday. Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6.30 pm.

The bypolls were necessitated after former Union Minister Babul Supriyo resigned as the Lok Sabha MP of Asansol after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He later joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The Ballygunge Assembly seat bypoll was necessitated after the demise of state Minister Subrata Mukherjee. Supriyo was a two-term BJP MP.

For the Ballygunge Assembly bypoll, the BJP has fielded Keya Ghosh while Saira Shah Halim is the CPI(M) candidate. The TMC has fielded yesteryear actor Shatrughan Sinha in Asansol, which has a substantial Hindi-speaking population, while the BJP has nominated Asansol Dakshin MLA Agnimitra Paul from the constituency.

In the state Assembly elections last year, Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 213 seats while BJP on the other hand garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state Assembly. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Supriyo had defeated TMC candidate Moon Moon Sen by a massive margin of 1,97,637 votes, securing 51.56 per cent of the total votes polled. In 2014, Supriyo's victory margin was 70,480 votes.

On the other hand, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad defeated Shatrughan Sinha who was contesting as the Congress nominee from Patna Sahib seat. The counting of votes will take place on Saturday, April 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022