Former conservative President Sarkozy endorses Macron in presidential race

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-04-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 13:41 IST
Nicolas Sarkozy Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • France

Former conservative French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday endorsed Emmanuel Macron ahead of the second round of France's presidential election.

"I think he has the necessary experience as we face a deep international crisis, more complex than ever", Sarkozy said in a social media post. https://twitter.com/NicolasSarkozy/status/1513788437387644929?s=20&t=SFVEQknt0jZsH8XkYYkp6Q

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

