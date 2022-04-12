Former conservative President Sarkozy endorses Macron in presidential race

Former conservative French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday endorsed Emmanuel Macron ahead of the second round of France's presidential election.

"I think he has the necessary experience as we face a deep international crisis, more complex than ever", Sarkozy said in a social media post. https://twitter.com/NicolasSarkozy/status/1513788437387644929?s=20&t=SFVEQknt0jZsH8XkYYkp6Q

