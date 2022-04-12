Former conservative President Sarkozy endorses Macron in presidential race
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-04-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 13:41 IST
- Country:
- France
Former conservative French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday endorsed Emmanuel Macron ahead of the second round of France's presidential election.
"I think he has the necessary experience as we face a deep international crisis, more complex than ever", Sarkozy said in a social media post. https://twitter.com/NicolasSarkozy/status/1513788437387644929?s=20&t=SFVEQknt0jZsH8XkYYkp6Q
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Sarkozy
- Emmanuel Macron
- Nicolas Sarkozy
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Air France-KLM to increase India flights from 20 per week in April to 30 in May
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Ipsos Sopra-Steria poll
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-IFOP-Fiducial Poll
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Poll Opinionway-Kéa Partners For Les Echos And Radio Classique
BRIEF-Egypt, France sign funding deal worth 776.9 mln for air-conditioned trains