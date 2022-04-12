Police given instructions to take strict action against those making provocative statements: K'taka CM

Police have been given instructions to take strict action against those who make provocative statements intended to create rift in society, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters here, Bommai reiterated that maintaining the law and order and peace in the state is the duty of the government. Stringent action will be against those who take the law into their hands, he added.

Noting that there is no direct fight between religions in the state, he said a few organisations and their leaders are making provocative statements to hamper the peaceful atmosphere.

The Director General of Police had held discussions on Monday with all district deputy commissioners on the steps to be taken to maintain law and order. ''There will be no compromise on the issue,'' he said. On the preparations for next year's Assembly elections, he said three teams led by former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, senior leader Arun Singh and Nalin Kumar Kateel will tour the entire state. The state executive committee meeting has been called on April 16 and 17.

