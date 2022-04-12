Poll shows gap between Le Pen, Macron as turnout is seen at historic low
France's far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is closing the gap with President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the second round of the country's presidential election, a poll showed on Tuesday as forecast voter turnout is seen declining further.
The OpinionWay-Kea Partners poll published by Les Echos and Radio Classique showed Le Pen narrowing the gap by one point, though Macron would still win the run-off with 54% of the vote. The poll's turnout estimate further declined by 1% to 70%, down from 74.56% in 2017, which was already the lowest since 1969.
