Bhopal Police registers FIR against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his tweet

Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh for allegedly conspiring to instigate communal violence by posting misleading tweets. The FIR was filed based on the complaint of one Prakash Mande, a resident of Bhopal. The case was registered under sections 153A, 295A, 465, 505 (2) of IPC. Mande complained that Singh posted a fabricated photo that might instigate communal violence.

The FIR mentioned the tweet by Singh in which the Congress veteran said, "Did the Khargone administration allow a procession carrying weapons like sticks and swords? Will bulldozers run at the homes of all those who throw stones, irrespective of religion? Do not forget Shivraj ji, you have taken an oath to run the government impartially." "In the Indian Constitution, every citizen has the right to practice his religion. Shivraj ji's action based on religion is unconstitutional. Is there a provision for this bulldozer culture in any law or rule of India? If you have to drive a bulldozer illegally, then please do not discriminate based on religion," Singh further said.

After the violence in Raisen and Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has taken strict action against the people involved in the violence and the local district administration got into action mode. As many as four houses and three shops near Mohan Talkies, 12 houses and 10 shops in Khaskhas Badi area, three shops in Aurangpura area and 12 shops in Talaab Chowk were demolished. Approximately 16 illegal sites were demolished near Ganesh Temple in Khargone.

The incident took place on Sunday when several people, including police personnel, were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession. The stone-pelting started at the very beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector, police said. After the miscreants set four houses on fire, the administration imposed a curfew in Talab Chowk, Gaushala Marg, and Motipura areas. (ANI)

