Ex-Kerala Minister M P Govindan Nair no more
Former Kerala Health Minister M P Govindan Nair died here on Wednesday morning. He was 96-years-old.
Nair died of age-related ailments at his residence here, family sources said.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered his condolences on the death of Nair, who was the Health Minister during Congress rule in the state from 1962 to 1964.
Prior to retiring from active political life, he was a Member of Parliament and the President of the Travancore Devaswom Board.
The last rites would be held on Thursday, family sources said.
