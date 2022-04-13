Left Menu

TN BJP prez flays AIADMK MLA for remark on Dravidian rule

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday joined issue with former AIADMK minister and MLA K A Sengottaiyan over his remark that only Dravidians can rule the State.There is a need for a clarification on the Dravidian moverments.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday joined issue with former AIADMK minister and MLA K A Sengottaiyan over his remark that only Dravidians can rule the State.

''There is a need for a clarification on the Dravidian moverments. I am also a Dravidian and those in the AIADMK and DMK are our relatives,'' Annamalai told reporters here.

One can accept that an outsider cannot rule Tamil Nadu, but the remark that only Dravidians can rule the State is not acceptable, he said.

He expressed confidence that BJP would win 150 seats in the 2026 Assembly polls.

On reports of attempt to propagate Christianity in a school in Kanyakumari, Annamalai said the the video of the attempt has gone viral in the social media and the State government should immediately intervene in the matter. If the State government failed to check that, he said, the BJP would take up the matter. Teachers should teach only the subject and not to try and degrading Hindu religion, he said.

On the announcement by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister that April 14, the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, would be observed as ''Equality Day,'' Annamalai wanted to know as to why was the announcement made now when the DMK has ruled the State five times.

