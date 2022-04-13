Ram Navami riots: Muslim clerics tell MP home minister their community being targeted, get assurance of fairness

A delegation of Muslim clerics on Wednesday evening met Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and raised the issue of alleged targeting of their community after the communal violence in parts of the state, including Khargone city, and the latter assured them that innocent people will not be harassed.

Mishra, a state government spokesperson, assured the clerics that no innocent person will be harassed but asserted the guilty will not be spared and sought the minority community's cooperation in identifying and punishing those trying to disturb peace and harmony.

The meeting comes a day after a group of Muslim clerics submitted a memorandum to Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena and alleged community members were selectively targeted by the state administration in the wake of violence in Khargone and also raised other grievances.

The Muslim clerics, led by Qazi-e-Shahar, Bhopal, Syed Mushtaq Ali, submitted a memorandum to the home minister, stating the law and order situation has been deteriorating in the state for sometime now.

Anger prevails in the Muslim community due to ''one sided action'' by the administration (in violence-hit areas), the memorandum said.

Community members are being put in jail and their shops and houses are being demolished, it said.

In the memorandum, the clerics expressed apprehension of an untoward event in Bhopal as the Bajrang Dal has announced to take out a procession from Itwara to Budhwara areas in the state capital on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti (April 16).

This announcement has caused fear in a section of the community which is observing the month of Ramzan, it said.

The memorandum raised objections over the demolition of houses and shops of riot accused in Khargone, saying an entire family, including children, can't be punished for the unlawful act of one person.

After the meeting, Mishra said, “All the apprehensions raised by the delegation were sorted out. They were also assured that the innocent will not be harassed, but the guilty will not be spared. I also urged them to cooperate in identifying those who disturb communal harmony.” Khargone city, which saw large-scale violence during Ram Navami celebrations, is under a curfew since Sunday. A stone pelting incident was also reported during a Ram Navami procession in Sendhwa town of Barwani district.

