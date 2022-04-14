Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Hawaii
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue here.
Singh is in the Hawaiian capital for a brief visit to the Headquarters of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), a unified combatant command of America's Armed Forces responsible for the key Indo-Pacific region. He arrived here from Washington on Wednesday.
''Paid tributes to Pujya Bapu at his statue in Honolulu, Hawaii,'' Singh tweeted on Thursday, sharing a photograph of the event.
The USINDOPACOM and Indian military have wide-ranging engagements, including a number of military exercises, training events and exchanges.
Singh along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached the US on Sunday to attend the India-US '2+2' Ministerial Dialogue in Washington on Monday - the first under the Biden administration.
The US side was represented by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin at the dialogue.
Before the 2+2 Dialogue, Singh held a bilateral meeting with Austin and reviewed the entire gamut of Indo-US defence ties and agreed to step up military-to-military relations.
Singh and Jaishankar also attended a virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
