Draw inspiration from Ambedkar's struggles to fight communal forces, says Ker CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday called B R Ambedkar an ''indefatigable crusader of social justice'' and urged everyone to draw inspiration from his exemplary struggles to resist any attempt of the communal forces to nullify the Constitution of the country, the cornerstone of Indian democracy.

Paying tributes to him on his 131st birth anniversary, the Left veteran reminded us that he should not be allowed to be forgotten as long as people fight for a world free of exploitation in the name of caste and inequality. Ambedkar's vision of democracy is gaining more significance at a time when communal fascist politics and neo-liberal capitalist policies are posing a great threat to Constitutional values, he said.

''B R Ambedkar was the principal architect of our Constitution and an indefatigable crusader of social justice. Let's get inspired by his struggles and ideas for our fight for a world free of caste exploitation and inequality. #Ambedkar Jayanti wishes to all,'' Vijayan tweeted.

In a Facebook post in Malayalam, he said Ambedkar's political life still gives impetus to the fight against caste discrimination in the country. ''It is the need of the communal forces to nullify the Constitution of the country. which is the cornerstone of the Indian democracy. It is the responsibility of every democratic believer to resist this. We should draw inspiration from the shining struggles of Ambedkar to give more strength and sense of direction to that resistance,'' he added.

