BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 53% Of Vote-Poll OpinionWay-Kea Partners
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-04-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 15:30 IST
- Country:
- France
Poll OpinionWay - Kea Partners For Les Echos And Radio Classique: * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 53% OF VOTE VS LE PEN
* THE VOTER TURNOUT IS EXPECTED AT 69% IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF Survey of 1,611 respondents conducted between April 11-14; margin of error +/- 2.8 pts.
