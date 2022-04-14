BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 53% Of Vote-Poll OpinionWay-Kea Partners

Poll OpinionWay - Kea Partners For Les Echos And Radio Classique: * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 53% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

* THE VOTER TURNOUT IS EXPECTED AT 69% IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF Survey of 1,611 respondents conducted between April 11-14; margin of error +/- 2.8 pts.