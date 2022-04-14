Pakistan re-elected to the UN Committee on NGOs

Pakistan has been re-elected for the seventh time to the United Nations’ Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), according to an official statement on Thursday. The election took place at the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations in New York on April 13, the Pakistan Foreign Office said. “Pakistan’s election to the Committee reflects the confidence of the international community in its role and contribution to the work of the United Nations,” the FO said, adding that as a member on the Committee on NGOs, Pakistan will continue to promote cooperation between the UN and civil society organisations working alongside governments to improve the lives of people all around the world. The Committee on NGOs is an intergovernmental body that oversees the implementation of the legal framework governing NGOs' participation in the work of the United Nations. It considers the applications of NGOs seeking consultative status and accreditation to the ECOSOC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)