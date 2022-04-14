Left Menu

Pakistan re-elected to the UN Committee on NGOs

Pakistans election to the Committee reflects the confidence of the international community in its role and contribution to the work of the United Nations, the FO said, adding that as a member on the Committee on NGOs, Pakistan will continue to promote cooperation between the UN and civil society organisations working alongside governments to improve the lives of people all around the world.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-04-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 18:23 IST
Pakistan re-elected to the UN Committee on NGOs
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has been re-elected for the seventh time to the United Nations’ Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), according to an official statement on Thursday. The election took place at the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations in New York on April 13, the Pakistan Foreign Office said. “Pakistan’s election to the Committee reflects the confidence of the international community in its role and contribution to the work of the United Nations,” the FO said, adding that as a member on the Committee on NGOs, Pakistan will continue to promote cooperation between the UN and civil society organisations working alongside governments to improve the lives of people all around the world. The Committee on NGOs is an intergovernmental body that oversees the implementation of the legal framework governing NGOs' participation in the work of the United Nations. It considers the applications of NGOs seeking consultative status and accreditation to the ECOSOC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
IIIT-HYDERABAD HOSTS FIRST NATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON QUANTUM ENABLED SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (QuEST)

IIIT-HYDERABAD HOSTS FIRST NATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON QUANTUM ENABLED SCIENCE AND...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022