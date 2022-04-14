TMC asks people to remember Ambedkar's teachings in 'these tough times'

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, the key architect of India's Constitution, on his birth anniversary and said everybody should remember his teachings in the present situation when, it claimed, inequality and polarisation are rearing their ugly heads in the country.

Born in a Dalit family in 1891, Ambedkar was a jurist and economist who played an important role in India's freedom movement.

''In these tough times when inequality and polarisation are rearing their ugly heads, let us all vow to remember the teachings of our great leader who fought against discrimination and oppression,'' the TMC said in a tweet.

The party also shared one of Ambedkar's quotes: ''We are Indians, firstly and lastly.'' In another tweet, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said Ambedkar taught people to fight fearlessly against all forms of oppression.

''He led the Indian society towards the path of progress & inclusivity and now, more than ever, we must ensure that his teachings are followed by all,'' he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee also paid rich tributes to Ambedkar.

''My sincere tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. May his life and works continue to inspire us to work tirelessly for the good of all and to uphold the cardinal principles of our Constitution,'' she tweeted.

The state BJP also paid tributes to India's first law minister and accused the TMC of not following the Constitution.

''They (TMC) are paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar but don't follow the Constitution and have established a jungle raj in the state. The TMC should establish the rule of law,'' BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)