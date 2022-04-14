Left Menu

DU to look why LSR cancelled BJP leader's talk on Ambedkar Jayanti

After Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) cancelled BJP leader Guru Prakash's talk on Ambedkar Jayanti, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that the university will look into the matter shortly.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 20:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) cancelled BJP leader Guru Prakash's talk on Ambedkar Jayanti, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that the University will look into the matter shortly. Speaking to ANI about the LSR college's decision to withdraw the invitation of BJP's Guru Prakash on Ambedkar Jayanti as Leftists rebuke, DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said, 'We are not involved in the whole process of invitation and withdrawal. It's a matter related to LSR and they should take care of such activities. We have just come to know about the issue and we will look into the subject shortly."

Claiming outcry from the students' organisations over the recent violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus and communal developments in Karnataka, Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College has cancelled BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash's talk on BR Ambedkar on Thursday. When ANI tried to contact LSR Principal Suman Sharma, she did not respond to our calls.

Speaking to ANI on the matter, the BJP leader Guru Prakash termed the cancellation of the event an "epitome of intolerance". "I was invited by LSR college for the event on Ambedkar Jayanti but was informed yesterday that due to a protest by the students union group, the show has been cancelled. It's an epitome of intolerance," he said.

"It's unfortunate that a Dalit person was stopped from speaking on Ambedkar Jayanti. It shows the dictatorial and totalitarian way of thinking of such groups especially SFI who are stopping people from speaking. They've lost their relevance on the ground," Prakash added. An invitation to BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan to speak to students of Lady Shri Ram College on Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14) was taken back following opposition by some members of the student community. Members of the college's Students' Federation of India (SFI) unit were among those who had voiced their opposition. The SFI is CPI(M)'s student outfit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

