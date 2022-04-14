Left Menu

Row over removal of PM Modi's photo at Tamil Nadu Panchayat office, BJP workers protest

The alleged removal of a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Panchayat Office in Veppathur town of Thanjavur district, has triggered a huge row with BJP workers protesting the action and seeking police action against a Panchayat official.

Screen grab from a viral video. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The alleged removal of a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Panchayat Office in Veppathur town of Thanjavur district, has triggered a huge row with BJP workers protesting the action and seeking police action against a Panchayat official. The incident that took place a few days ago was caught on video that has been shared widely online. In the purported video, panchayat president Anjammal is seen being forced to remove a framed photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the wall of the civic body office.

Soon after getting information, a protest was staged by BJP representatives and cadres in the district and later PM Modi's portrait was placed again in the wall near Mahatma Gandhi's portrait in the office by the BJP cadres. BJP workers lodged a complaint with Thiruvidaimaruthur police seeking legal action against Veppathur Town Panchayat chairman for the alleged action.

The BJP workers also said that if the police does not take strict action in the coming days, then the party will protest again on Monday. (ANI)

