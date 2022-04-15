Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Britain plans to send migrants to Rwanda under tougher asylum policy

Britain could send tens of thousands of asylum seekers to the East African country of Rwanda, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, aiming to break people-smuggling networks and stem the flow of migrants across the Channel. Concerns over immigration were a big factor in the 2016 Brexit vote, and Johnson has been under pressure to deliver on his promise to "take back control" of Britain's borders. But his plan drew swift criticism from opponents of his Conservative Party and from charities.

U.S. charges top Russian lawmaker, two staffers over alleged influence scheme

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday unsealed an indictment charging a senior Russian politician and two staff members of conspiring to illegally advance Russia's interests in the United States, including by reaching out to members of Congress. The defendants include Aleksandr Babakov, 59, the deputy chairman of the state Duma, the lower house of Russia's legislature, who is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible

Russia said its lead warship in the Black Sea sank on Thursday after an explosion and fire that Ukraine claimed was caused by a missile strike, dealing a blow to Moscow as it readied for new attacks that were likely to determine the conflict's outcome. The Moskva, Russia's flagship in its Black Sea fleet, sank as it was being towed to port in stormy weather, Russian news agencies quoted the defence ministry as saying.

Russia asks Brazil to help keep sway at IMF, World Bank

Russia has asked Brazil for support in the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the G20 group of top economies to help it counter crippling sanctions imposed by the West since it invaded Ukraine, according to a letter seen by Reuters. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov wrote to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes asking for Brazil's "support to prevent political accusations and discrimination attempts in international financial institutions and multilateral fora."

Chile faces pressure to increase spending despite high inflation, Bank of America says

Chilean President Gabriel Boric faces an economic slowdown and high inflation, which conflicts with his goal to expand social programs, and could increase pressure for more financial stimulus, according to a Bank of America report released on Thursday. The government recently announced a $3.7 billion economic recovery plan to support sectors still affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and while the report states the plan is "reasonable and targeted so far ... there will be pressure to spend more."

U.S. cannot 'take lightly' threat Russia could use nuclear weapons - CIA chief

The threat of Russia potentially using tactical or low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine cannot be taken lightly, but the CIA has not seen a lot of practical evidence reinforcing that concern, CIA Director William Burns said on Thursday. Burns' most extensive public comments since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 underscored concerns that the biggest attack against a European state since 1945 risks escalating to the use of nuclear weapons.

Russia warns of nuclear, hypersonic deployment if Sweden and Finland join NATO

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies warned NATO on Thursday that if Sweden and Finland joined the U.S.-led military alliance then Russia would deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in a European exclave. Finland, which shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia, and Sweden are considering joining the NATO alliance. Finland will decide in the next few weeks, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday.

Ex-French President Hollande backs Macron in presidential race

Former French Socialist President Francois Hollande on Thursday called on voters to back Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the country's presidential election on April 24. "I am a former president and I know that in an election of that importance, what is key is France, its cohesion, its European future and its independence. This is why I call on the French to vote for Emmanuel Macron," Hollande told TF1 television.

UK's Prince Harry and Meghan visit Queen Elizabeth

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, had a face-to-face meeting with Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, his spokesperson said after The Sun newspaper reported the visit. The spokesperson said the couple stopped by the United Kingdom on their way to The Hague to attend The Invictus Games, adding that Harry had previously said he hoped to see his grandmother.

Pope visits Italian prison for traditional foot washing Mass

Pope Francis visited an Italian prison for a Holy Thursday Mass where he washed and kissed the feet of 12 inmates to commemorate Jesus' gesture of humility towards his apostles the night before he died. Francis' predecessors held the service in St. Peter's Basilica or another Rome cathedral. But after his election in 2013 the pope continued a tradition he established as archbishop of Buenos Aires of holding it in prisons or homes for the elderly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)