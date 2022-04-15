Court is there for us even if Maha govt misuses machinery: Maharashtra BJP MLA

In remarks which appeared to give credence to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s claim that courts have been giving relief to leaders from a particular political party, a BJP MLA has said the “courts are there for us” despite the Shiv Sena-led government “misusing” state machinery against the opposition party.

The courts are aware that the administrative machinery and police are being misused in Maharashtra and the BJP ''can get many things done through courts'', Maharashtra BJP MLA Sanjay Kute claimed. ''We will protest. The court knows that the administration, police, all agencies are being (mis)used. We have courts for us. We get justice from the courts. We will deal with this in courts…We can get many things done through courts. We will do it there,'' Kute told reporters.

His remarks assume significance in the backdrop of charges by the state’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance leaders that only the BJP leaders get relief from the judiciary and the same did not happen with the MVA leaders probed by central agencies.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed there was a ''relief scam'', after the Bombay High Court granted interim protection from arrest to Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in a cheating case related to alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save decommissioned warship INS Vikrant from being scrapped.

Asked about it on Thursday, state home minister Dilip Walse Patil seconded Raut and added it is a ''matter of surprise''. ''This is a matter of surprise. People from a certain party are getting relief (from courts). Such cases are before us. So one may start getting suspicious and there is nothing wrong in it,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)