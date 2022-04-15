Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Vote counting in Khairagarh bypoll to start at 8am on Saturday

PTI | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 15-04-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 20:21 IST
Chhattisgarh: Vote counting in Khairagarh bypoll to start at 8am on Saturday
  • Country:
  • India

The counting of votes in the Khairagarh Assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh held on April 12 will be taken up on Saturday, an official said.

The process will begin at 8am in a godown of the State Seeds Development Corporation where a large posse of security personnel, including from paramilitary units, have been deployed, the district official said.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA Devvrat Singh.

The voter turnout was 77.88 per cent, and postal ballots will be counted first followed by the EVM ones, the official said, adding that the process will go on for 21 rounds on 14 tables.

While 10 candidates were in the fray, political observers earlier said the fight was between the ruling Congress' Yashoda Verma and the BJP's Komal Janghel as the JCC(J) has lost considerable clout since the death of its founder and former chief minister Ajit Jogi in 2020.

Incidentally, the Congress has promised to make Khairagarh a district if it wins the bypoll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022