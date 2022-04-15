Left Menu

Shivpal Yadav dissolves all executive committees of his party

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-04-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 23:30 IST
Shivpal Yadav dissolves all executive committees of his party
  • Country:
  • India

The Shivpal Yadav-led Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PRSP) on Friday dissolved its state executive, all executive committees of its national and regional cells, and the entire board of spokespersons.

Even as the move comes amid the speculations revolving around Yadav's growing closeness with the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, senior PRSP leader Deepak Mishra described it as a normal organisational process.

An order issued by the party's national general secretary Aditya Yadav said, ''PRSP has dissolved its state executive and all executives of national and regional cells and the entire board of spokesperson board with immediate effect.'' Mishra told PTI that the dissolution of all the units of the party was a normal process after the assembly elections. He said the units would be reconstituted within the next two weeks.

In 2016, Shivpal Yadav formed the PRSP following differences with his nephew and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, who was then the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Their differences had mellowed a bit ahead of the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, and Shivpal Yadav even contested the elections from the Jaswant Nagar seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket and won.

However, after the SP's defeat in the polls, Shivpal Yadav was unhappy over not being invited to a meeting of SP MLAs. He also recently met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and later started following him on Twitter, giving rise to speculations of his growing proximity with the ruling BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
2
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
3
Germany's Scholz wants extra 2 bln euros for military to help Ukraine - source

Germany's Scholz wants extra 2 bln euros for military to help Ukraine - sour...

 Germany
4
S Korea to remove most virus restrictions as omicron slows

S Korea to remove most virus restrictions as omicron slows

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022