Rajasthan chief minister slams RSS chief's remark on Akhand Bharat

Reacting to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'Akhand Bharat' remark, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Patel had banned RSS.

ANI | Udaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 15-04-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 23:36 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'Akhand Bharat' remark, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Patel had banned RSS. Speaking to reporters today, Gehlot said, "They talk about 'Akhand Bharat' but (Sardar) Patel had banned RSS. They (RSS) gave in writing to never participate in politics, and that they will only indulge in cultural programs."

"RSS is using Gandhi, Patel and Ambedkar...Neither Jan Sangh, now BJP, nor RSS ever believed in them...They only take their names for winning elections..," he added. Earlier on Friday, Bhagwat was addressing an event in Haridwar in Uttarakhand and said, "The dream of an Akhand Bharat would be fulfilled in 20 to 25 years. It has always been a paramount belief for the Sangh. If everyone together speeds up this effort, then it can be completed soon. This means that on the occasion of 100 years of independence of the country, the Sangh can witness the dream of Akhand Bharat being fulfilled."

This development holds importance ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections that will be held next year. (ANI)

