Arjun Ram Meghwal narrowly escapes mishap in Agra

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had a narrow escape after a number of lights crashed on the stage following a storm that left four persons injured on Friday in Bhim Nagar, Agra.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-04-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 10:34 IST
People carrying injured person to a hospital in Agra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had a narrow escape after a number of lights crashed on the stage following a storm that left four persons injured on Friday in Bhim Nagar, Agra. The minister was taking part in a programme to commemorate the 131st birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Meghwal was the chief guest. The mishap took place after the electricity went off suddenly due to a storm.

"Because of the strong winds, a terrace containing a number of lights fell over four persons standing at the platform and injured them," said Deepti Yadav, Assitant City Magistrate. So far, no casualties have been reported and all the injured persons were taken to a hospital for primary treatment. (ANI)

