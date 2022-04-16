5 of family found murdered in UP, SP says state has 'drowned in crime' under BJP 2.0
A forensic team and a dog squad are at the spot for investigation, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Agarwal said.Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP-led state government over the incident.Under the rule of BJP government 2.0, UP has drowned in crime. Todays crime list, he tweeted in Hindi along with a screenshot of a news channel.
- Country:
- India
Five members of a family, including three children, were found murdered at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place in Khagalpur village under Nawabganj police station area on Friday night, they said.
Rahul (42), his wife Priti (38) and their daughters Mahi (15), Pihu (13) and Kuhu (11) were found murdered at their home. A forensic team and a dog squad are at the spot for investigation, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Agarwal said.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP-led state government over the incident.
''Under the rule of BJP government 2.0, UP has drowned in crime. Today's crime list,'' he tweeted in Hindi along with a screenshot of a news channel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav discovers ‘mathematics of inflation’ in BJP rule
Sonia Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav along with other Oppn leaders attend DMK office inauguration in Delhi
BJP govt in UP has failed on all fronts: Akhilesh Yadav
SP leader Kasim Raeen resigns citing Akhilesh yadav's silence over 'atrocities against Muslims'
Azam Khan aide expresses disappointment with Akhilesh Yadav for ignoring Khan