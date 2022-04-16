Left Menu

Harbhajan Singh to contribute his Rajya Sabha salary towards education, welfare of farmers' daughters

Former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Harbhajan Singh on Saturday said that he will contribute his Rajya Sabha salary to the education and welfare of the daughters of farmers.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 16-04-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 12:35 IST
Former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Harbhajan Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Harbhajan Singh on Saturday said that he will contribute his Rajya Sabha salary to the education and welfare of the daughters of farmers. "As a Rajya Sabha member, I want to contribute my RS salary to the daughters of farmers for their education & welfare," Singh tweeted.

The Rajya Sabha MP further said that he has joined the House to "contribute to the betterment" of the nation. "I've joined to contribute to the betterment of our nation and will do everything I can. Jai Hind," he added in his tweet.

The former cricketer was elected unopposed as the Rajya Sabha member from Punjab. He had said that he will promote sports as he has been entrusted a responsibility that he will fulfill sincerely. Notably, Aam Aadmi Party had nominated five candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in March this year. All of the party candidates were elected unopposed.

The party had made a clean sweep in Punjab after winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats. The thumping victory meant that AAP could get all five Rajya Sabha seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

