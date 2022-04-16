Left Menu

BJP's Tajinder Bagga files police complaint against Punjab CM Mann for entering Gurudwara in inebriated condition

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Saturday filed a police complaint against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for allegedly entering a Gurudwara in a drunk condition.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 16-04-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 12:58 IST
BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Saturday filed a police complaint against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for allegedly entering a Gurudwara in a drunk condition. He requested the Punjab Director-General of Police to take action on his complaint.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader shared the screenshot of the complaint and said, "Filed Police complaint against Punjab CM @BhagwantMann for Entering Gurudwara Damdama Sahib in Drunk Condition. I request @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd to take action on my complaint." Earlier on Friday, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) alleged that the Punjab chief minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Singh Mann had entered Takht Damdama Sahib in a drunk state on the occasion of Baisakhi, which was celebrated across the country on April 14.

The Committee had also demanded an apology from the Punjab Chief Minister for the same. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

