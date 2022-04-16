Left Menu

Bihar bypoll: RJD wrests Bochahan assembly seat from ruling NDA

PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-04-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 14:00 IST
The opposition RJD in Bihar on Saturday wrested the Bochahan assembly seat from the ruling NDA, with its candidate defeating the BJP nominee by a large margin of over 35,000 votes.

RJD candidate Amar Paswan, whose father Musafir Paswan's death had necessitated the by-election, polled 82,116 votes while his nearest BJP rival Baby Kumari got only 45,353.

Expelled state minister Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), on the ticket of which Musafir Paswan had won the seat in 2020, finished a distant third with 29,671 votes.

VIP was an NDA constituent till about a month ago.

