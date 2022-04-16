People do not want politics of hatred, says Maha Cong chief

The people of the country do not want politics of hatred and they will no longer patronise the BJP, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said here on Saturday.

He said the BJP was chosen by the people to do development works but the current situation was such that the currency of Bangladesh was stronger than the Indian rupee.

Queried about the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's opposition to loudspeakers playing azaan at high volume from mosques, Patole said the Raj Thackeray-led party must speak on unemployment, farm distress and poverty rather than harping on issues that cause religious animosity.

