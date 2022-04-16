Left Menu

Raj's statements on loudspeakers atop mosques will soon bring Owaisi into picture, says Maha NCP chief

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-04-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 14:16 IST
Raj's statements on loudspeakers atop mosques will soon bring Owaisi into picture, says Maha NCP chief
  • Country:
  • India

The din created by Raj Thackeray's statements against loudspeakers atop mosques will soon bring All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi into the picture, which will lead to the start of communal tension in Maharashtra, said state minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil on Saturday.

Speaking at the NCP's 'Parivar Samvad Yatra', he said his party was organising aarti and prayers on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti as well as 'iftar' amid Ramzan as it believed in ''sarva dharma sama bhava'' (equality of paths of all religions).

Taking a swipe at the MNS chief, Patil said some parties were discussing Hanuman Chalisa instead of pressing issues like hike in prices of fuel, cement and steel.

''Gods are being used for political purposes. There is a deliberate attempt to create communal tension in the state. On one side we have Raj Thackeray, and after some days Owaisi will come into the picture. It will lead to the start of communal tension,'' Patil, also state unit chief of the NCP, claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022