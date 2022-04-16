Left Menu

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee thanks voters as TMC inches closer to victory in by-polls

With Trinamool Congress (TMC) leading from both the Ballygunge assembly seat and Asansol Lok Sabha seat in the West Bengal by-polls, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee thanked voters for giving 'decisive mandate' to TMC candidates.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With Trinamool Congress (TMC) leading from both the Ballygunge assembly seat and Asansol Lok Sabha seat in the West Bengal by-polls, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee thanked voters for giving 'decisive mandate' to TMC candidates. "I sincerely thank the electors of the Asansol Parliamentary Constituency and the Ballygunge Assembly Constituency for giving decisive mandate to AITC party candidates", tweeted Mamata Banerjee.

"We consider this to be our people's warm Shubho Nababarsho gift to our Ma-Mati-Manush organization. Salute to the voters for reposing faith in us, yet again," she added in another tweet. The results for the Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal's Asansol and the Assembly seat in Ballygunge will be declared on Saturday.

The BJP has fielded Keya Ghosh while Saira Shah Halim is the CPI(M) candidate from the Assembly by-poll. The TMC has fielded former Union Minister Shatrughan Sinha while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated Agnimitra Paul from the Asansol constituency for the by-poll. The by-polls were necessitated after former Union Minister Babul Supriyo resigned as the Lok Sabha MP of Asansol after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He later joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The Ballygunge Assembly seat by-poll was necessitated after the demise of state Minister Subrata Mukherjee.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Supriyo had defeated TMC candidate Moon Moon Sen by a massive margin of 1,97,637 votes, securing 51.56 per cent of the total votes polled. In 2014, Supriyo's victory margin was 70,480 votes. Bye-election to a Ballygunge Assembly seat and Asansol Lok Sabha seat was held on April 12. (ANI)

