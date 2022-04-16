Bihar by-poll: Tejashwi Yadav thanks voters after RJD wins by margin of 36,000 votes in Bochahan Assembly seat

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav thanked the people after RJD's candidate Amar Kumar Paswan defeated BJP's Baby Kumari by a margin of over 36,000 votes in the Bochahan Assembly by-poll on Saturday. Taking a dig at the NDA, the RJD leader said that the people defeated the 'anti-people' policies and arrogance of the parties running the double-engine government in Bihar.

"Hearty thanks to the public owners of Bochahan. People suffering from unemployment, inflation, and poor education, health, agriculture, and law and order in the assembly by-elections have done a just job of defeating the anti-people policies and arrogance of the four parties involved in the double engine government," tweeted Yadav. The counting of the votes began at 8 am. The by-election was held on April 12.

While NDA fielded Baby Kumari, RJD offered a ticket to Amar Paswan, son of Musafir Paswan. Geeta Kumari, daughter of former minister Ramai Ram, contested on the ticket of the Vikassheel Insaan Party. By-poll to the seat was entailed by the death of MLA Musafir Paswan, who had won on the ticket of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Bollywood set designer-turned-politician Mukesh Sahani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)