Left Menu

BJP's Kuljeet Chahal hits out at AAP, says 38 of its MLAs facing serious charges

After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena accused the BJP of honouring the attackers at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, the BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Saturday hit back and said that ruling party in the national capital might have forgotten that 38 of her party's MLAs have serious charges against their names.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 15:27 IST
BJP's Kuljeet Chahal hits out at AAP, says 38 of its MLAs facing serious charges
BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena accused the BJP of honouring the attackers at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, the BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Saturday hit back and said that ruling party in the national capital might have forgotten that 38 of her party's MLAs have serious charges against their names.

Speaking to ANI, Chahal said, "We don't need her certificate. She must have forgotten that 38 MLAs of her party have serious charges against them including Amanatullah Khan and Shoaib Iqbal. Satyendra Jain also has serious charges against him. He is like a broker under whose watch corruption is taking place in the Delhi Jal Board. Sandeep Kumar is also on the list. Tahir Hussain had a role in the Delhi riots in 2020. He also had a role in the murder of Ankit Sharma during the riots."

Hitting out at the AAP for demanding proof of the surgical strike from the Indian Army in 2016, the BJP leader said that the party's ideology is to impose the agenda of Pakistan in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022