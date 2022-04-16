BJP's Kuljeet Chahal hits out at AAP, says 38 of its MLAs facing serious charges

After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena accused the BJP of honouring the attackers at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, the BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Saturday hit back and said that ruling party in the national capital might have forgotten that 38 of her party's MLAs have serious charges against their names.

Speaking to ANI, Chahal said, "We don't need her certificate. She must have forgotten that 38 MLAs of her party have serious charges against them including Amanatullah Khan and Shoaib Iqbal. Satyendra Jain also has serious charges against him. He is like a broker under whose watch corruption is taking place in the Delhi Jal Board. Sandeep Kumar is also on the list. Tahir Hussain had a role in the Delhi riots in 2020. He also had a role in the murder of Ankit Sharma during the riots."

Hitting out at the AAP for demanding proof of the surgical strike from the Indian Army in 2016, the BJP leader said that the party's ideology is to impose the agenda of Pakistan in the country. (ANI)

