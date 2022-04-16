Left Menu

Shatrughan Sinha wins Asansol LS bypoll for TMC

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday won the Asansol Lok Sabha by-poll in Bengal for the TMC, outsmarting his nearest rival, BJPs Agnimitra Paul, by a huge margin of 3,03,209 votes.Sinha bagged 6,56,358 votes while Paul managed to garner 3,53,149, according to Election Commission website. Polling was held in Asansol on April 12.

PTI | Asansol | Updated: 16-04-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 18:02 IST
Shatrughan Sinha wins Asansol LS bypoll for TMC
Shatrughan Sinha Image Credit: Wikimedia
Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday won the Asansol Lok Sabha by-poll in Bengal for the TMC, outsmarting his nearest rival, BJP's Agnimitra Paul, by a huge margin of 3,03,209 votes.

Sinha bagged 6,56,358 votes while Paul managed to garner 3,53,149, according to the Election Commission website. CPI(M)'s Partha Mukherjee pocketed 90,412 votes and Prasenjit Puitandy of the Congress collected 15,035, it said.

Bypoll to Asansol was necessitated after Babul Supriyo resigned as BJP MP and joined the TMC last September. Polling was held in Asansol on April 12.

