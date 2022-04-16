Left Menu

PM Modi lauds BAPS' relief work

Updated: 16-04-2022 18:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met saints from Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha on Saturday and appreciated the organisation's relief work during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis.

''Met senior BAPS Sadhus, Ishwarcharan Swami and Brahmavihari Swami. Appreciated BAPS relief work in the time of COVID-19 and during the Ukraine crisis. Discussed the upcoming birth centenary celebrations of HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji and recalled his rich contribution to society,'' Modi tweeted.

The prime minister is also scheduled for a three-day visit to Gujarat from Monday.

