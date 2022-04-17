Women empowerment big tribute to Biju Patnaik: CM

Asserting that women are the ‘sarathi’ (drivers) of New Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday said their success and empowerment are a big tribute to legendary leader Biju Patnaik.

The chief minister was addressing a state-level function on virtual mode on the occasion of the 25th death anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik. “Women’s empowerment was the most favourite programme of Biju Patnaik,” the chief minister, who is also the younger son of the charismatic leader, said.

Noting that ‘Biju Babu’, as he was popularly called, would have been very happy on seeing the huge participation and success of women in the recently concluded Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies elections, Patnaik said women are the real drivers of New Odisha.

Highlighting his father’s uniqueness, Patnaik said 'Biju Babu’s' style of functioning was different from others. “His only agenda in life was the progress of Odisha and the development of Odias. All his programmes were based on empowerment, development, and Swabhiman (self-pride). He never comprised on these three aspects of life,” Patnaik said.

Earlier in the day, Patnaik paid a floral tribute to Biju Patnaik, also a freedom fighter, on the premises of the Odisha Assembly. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “A humble tribute to Biju Patnaik, the Bara Putra and People’s Leader of Odisha, on his death anniversary. The path he has shown has now made Odisha a leader in various fields of development. His principles and ideology will always inspire us to serve the people.” The BJD organised several programmes across the state remembering the leader after whose name the party, which is in power in the state since 2000, was formed. Reputed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also created a sculpture at Puri sea beach remembering Biju Patnaik. The ‘Tall Man’, as he was fondly called, died on April 17, 1997, at a hospital in New Delhi.

