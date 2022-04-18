Left Menu

'Union Pracharak Sangh Commission': Rahul Gandhi says institutions being demolished

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over the appointment of the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission, alleging that the Constitution is being demolished, one institution at a time.Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared the screen shot of a media report which claimed that the new chairman of UPSC, Manoj Soni, shares close ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.Union Pracharak Sangh Commission.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 14:40 IST
'Union Pracharak Sangh Commission': Rahul Gandhi says institutions being demolished
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI/File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over the appointment of the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission, alleging that the Constitution is being ''demolished'', one institution at a time.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared the screen shot of a media report which claimed that the new chairman of UPSC, Manoj Soni, shares close ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

''Union Pracharak Sangh Commission. India's Constitution is being demolished, one Institution at a time,'' Gandhi tweeted along with the screen shot of the media report.

Earlier this month, Gandhi had said in an address at a book launch that the Constitution is a weapon but it is meaningless without institutions. He had alleged the institutions have been captured by the RSS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022