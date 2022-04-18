'Union Pracharak Sangh Commission': Rahul Gandhi says institutions being demolished
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over the appointment of the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission, alleging that the Constitution is being demolished, one institution at a time.Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared the screen shot of a media report which claimed that the new chairman of UPSC, Manoj Soni, shares close ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.Union Pracharak Sangh Commission.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over the appointment of the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission, alleging that the Constitution is being ''demolished'', one institution at a time.
Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared the screen shot of a media report which claimed that the new chairman of UPSC, Manoj Soni, shares close ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
''Union Pracharak Sangh Commission. India's Constitution is being demolished, one Institution at a time,'' Gandhi tweeted along with the screen shot of the media report.
Earlier this month, Gandhi had said in an address at a book launch that the Constitution is a weapon but it is meaningless without institutions. He had alleged the institutions have been captured by the RSS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Road ahead for Congress more challenging than ever before: Sonia Gandhi
Cong will not allow BJP to damage bonds of amity & harmony that have sustained, enriched our diverse society for centuries: Sonia Gandhi.
Ruling establishment continues to target opposition;such threats, tactics will neither frighten nor silence us:Sonia Gandhi.
Sonia Gandhi chairs parliamentary party meet
Congress does not look beyond Gandhi family irrespective of its members' abilities: Anurag Thakur