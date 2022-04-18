Lakhimpur Kheri: Two bikers killed in collision with car linked to BJP MLA

Two men were killed when a ''speeding'' car linked to a BJP MLA hit their motorcycle in a head-on collision here, police said on Monday.

The Scorpio SUV involved in the collision on the Pilibhit-Basti highway near Pangi Khurd village on Sunday night had ''vidhayak'' (legislator) written on it, police said.

Police said the car belonged to ''a relative'' of MLA Yogesh Verma, who was not travelling in the vehicle.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the ''BJP’s double-engine powered vehicle'' continues to crush people, in a possible reference to the mowing down of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri by a car allegedly carrying BJP workers.

On Monday, the Supreme Court cancelled the bail granted by the Allahabad High Court to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish, who was arrested after the death of four protesting farmers and a journalist on October 3.

Police identified the victims in the Sunday's accident as Ravi (22) and his relative Sumit (25), both residents of Kiratpur village.

They were returning home from neighbouring Ramapur village when the accident took place near a petrol pump on Sunday night.

The car driver, who was identified as Munendra, fled from the spot but was later arrested.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh said, ''Two men were killed in the collision between their bike and a Scorpio, reportedly owned by the MLA's family member.” ''An FIR in this connection has been lodged while the errant driver has been arrested,'' the ASP added.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav raised questions over the law and order situation in the state.

Two brothers died after being crushed by a car belonging to a BJP MLA in Lakhimpur Kheri, he said.

''The BJP is continuing without impunity the process of mowing down people with its double-engine powered vehicle,'' Yadav said in a party statement in Hindi.

It also referred to recent cases of crime in the state, claiming that law and order was in a poor state in Uttar Pradesh.

