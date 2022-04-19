Russia has begun the 'Battle of Donbas', Ukraine's president says

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Russian forces had begun the "Battle of Donbas" after senior officials said Moscow had begun a new offensive push along most of Ukraine's eastern flank.

"We can now say that Russian forces have started the battle of the Donbas, for which they have long prepared," he said in a video address.

